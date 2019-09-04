Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Frazier is on the bench for the second time in the series and looks set to fill only a part-time role for the Mets over the rest of the season following the recent returns of Robinson Cano and Brandon Nimmo from the injured list. Those additions have resulted in leadoff man Jeff McNeil moving to the hot corner, leaving no room in the lineup for Frazier. The 33-year-old should still stand a decent chance of receiving regular at-bats against left-handed pitching.