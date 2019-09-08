Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Frazier will sit for the second time in four games while Jeff McNeil mans third base. The recent returns of Brandon Nimmo, Jed Lowrie and Robinson Cano from the injured list are expected to result in McNeil logging more time at the hot corner moving forward, resulting in Frazier taking on more of a part-time role. Frazier is slashing a pedestrian .207/.272/.385 in 50 games since the All-Star break.