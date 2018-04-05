Frazier went hitless in four at-bats during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Nationals, sinking his batting average to .190 for the season.

Though it didn't prove costly in a game the Mets won handily, Frazier missed out on an opportunity to put his team on the board in the top of the second inning, grounding out to the pitcher following Jay Bruce's leadoff double. Even more so than his poor batting average, which was never expected to be an area of strength, Frazier has disappointed with his lack of power production, as he's managed only two extra-base hits -- both doubles -- through six games. The 32-year-old has historically displayed an ability to get hot in a hurry, however, so fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to his slow start.