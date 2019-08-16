Mets' Todd Frazier: Slugs 16th homer
Frazier went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
Despite the long ball, the veteran third baseman's bat has gone mostly cold once again in August. Frazier's slashing .173/.204/.346 through 14 games on the month with two homers, eight RBI and a 1:13 BB:K, but with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) out and J.D. Davis needed in the outfield, the Mets don't have any better options at the hot corner. On the year, Frazier is hitting .235 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI.
