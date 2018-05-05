Mets' Todd Frazier: Slugs fifth homer Friday
Frazier went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.
His two-run shot in the eighth inning kick-started a late Mets rally that fell just short. Frazier has had a solid start to his time with the team, slashing .262/.386/.456 with five homers and 20 RBI in 29 games, and while his .310 BABIP is a significant jump on the .236 and .226 marks he posted in 2016 and 2017, it's also supported by a career-high 44.7 percent hard-hit rate. The veteran third baseman could present a "buy high" opportunity if his current owner is expecting some batting average regression that doesn't come.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...