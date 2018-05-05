Frazier went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies.

His two-run shot in the eighth inning kick-started a late Mets rally that fell just short. Frazier has had a solid start to his time with the team, slashing .262/.386/.456 with five homers and 20 RBI in 29 games, and while his .310 BABIP is a significant jump on the .236 and .226 marks he posted in 2016 and 2017, it's also supported by a career-high 44.7 percent hard-hit rate. The veteran third baseman could present a "buy high" opportunity if his current owner is expecting some batting average regression that doesn't come.