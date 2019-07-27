Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Pirates.

It's been a rough July for Frazier, who's slashing .197/.284/.394 through 18 games on the month with three homers, six RBI and an inflated 36.5 percent strikeout rate. With 14 home runs on the season, he is on pace for his fifth career 20-HR campaign, but his fantasy value is restricted to NL-only and deep mixed formats as he offers little but occasional power.

