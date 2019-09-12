Frazier went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Frazier took Robbie Ray deep in the first inning for a two-run home run and followed that up with a solo shot in the third frame. He now has 20 home runs for the season, aided by two multi-homer games in his last eight starts. Despite the recent power surge, Frazier is being squeezed for at-bats with the return of both Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo, as he's earned multiple at-bats in only six of 10 contests in September. For the campaign, he's managed a .239/.313/.438 line across 450 plate appearances.