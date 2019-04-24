Frazier went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 9-0 victory against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The veteran third baseman made his season debut Monday because of an oblique injury, but he's pretty clearly healthy now. Frazier stole a base in his debut Monday and then hit a grand slam, doubling his team's lead in the fifth inning Tuesday. He is 2-for-8 (.250) with a home run, four RBI, one run and one steal in two games this year.