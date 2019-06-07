Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 victory against the Giants on Thursday.

With a .418 slugging percentage, the 33-year-old hasn't featured a lot of power this season, but Frazier does have five extra-base hits, including three homers in his last nine games. Frazier is also hitting .308 with seven RBI during that stretch. Overall, he is batting .246 with five homers, 15 RBI and 15 runs in 122 at-bats this season.