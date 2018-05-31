Frazier (hamstring) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier will ease into game action with five innings Thursday after not experiencing a live game since hitting the disabled list in early May. The veteran third baseman will likely need at least a handful of appearances in the minors and could return sometime next week if he avoids any setbacks with Las Vegas.

