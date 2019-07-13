Frazier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Marlins.

The veteran third baseman kicked off the second half with his 12th homer of the year, a ninth-inning blast that was the only extra-base hit the Mets managed all night. Frazier is now slashing .256/.339/.453 through 67 games as he tightens his hold on the starting job at the hot corner.

