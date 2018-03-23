Frazier went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The 32-year-old hasn't had a great spring, hitting .208 (10-for-48) in 17 games with two homers and a 3:14 BB:K. Frazier's power numbers should pick up in the regular season, especially hitting in the cleanup spot behind Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce, but he's likely to remain a liability in batting average.