Mets' Todd Frazier: Swipes bag in return
Frazier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two strikeouts in Monday's win over the Phillies.
Getting the start at third base and hitting sixth, Frazier proved as well as he could that his oblique is 100 percent by stealing a bag the first time he got on base. The veteran third baseman is better known for his power than his speed, but he did swipe nine bags in 115 games last year and has three double-digit steal seasons on his resume.
