Frazier (hamstring) took batting practice Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, Monday marks the first time Frazier was able to take batting practice in five or six days. While this is a step in the right direction for the veteran third baseman, he still has to test his injured hamstring more before embarking on a minor-league rehab stint, so it's still unclear when he'll be ready return. Wilmer Flores should continue to fill in at the hot corner while Frazier is sidelined.