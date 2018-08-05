Mets' Todd Frazier: Takes seat Sunday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Frazier is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts since returning from the disabled list Thursday. Jose Reyes starts at third base and is batting seventh Sunday for the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Set for activation Thursday•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Collects RBI double in rehab game•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: Rehab assignment around corner•
-
Mets' Todd Frazier: To ramp up baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...