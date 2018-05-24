Mets' Todd Frazier: To test hamstring Thursday
Frazier (hamstring) will participate in some running Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Frazier is scheduled to run for the first time since injuring his hamstring. How the hamstring feels after running will likely give the Mets a better indication of when Frazier could return to action. The 32-year-old third baseman was hitting .207 with two home runs and six RBI in his previous seven games prior to landing on the DL.
