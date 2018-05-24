Frazier (hamstring) will travel with the Mets on their eight-game road trip beginning Thursday in Milwaukee, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.

The third baseman's been out since May 8 with a hamstring strain and there's still no firm timetable for his return, so this seems less like Frazier could jump back into the lineup any day now and more like the Mets' training staff wants to keep an eye on him. Manager Mickey Callaway would only refer to him as "day to day" Wednesday, and once he's cleared to play he'll likely need a brief minor-league rehab stint before being activated from the disabled list. Frazier has a .237/.357/.412 slash line in 32 games this season with five home runs and 21 RBI.