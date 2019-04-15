Manager Mickey Callaway said Frazier (oblique) will not serve as the Mets' everyday third baseman once healthy, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have been using a combination of J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil at the hot corner with Frazier and Jed Lowrie (knee) both on the shelf, and it doesn't sound like much will change with Frazier back in the fold. Upon his return, which could come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, the veteran infielder will split time with Davis and McNeil at third base (at least until Lowrie returns).