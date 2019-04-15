Mets' Todd Frazier: Won't be primary third baseman
Manager Mickey Callaway said Frazier (oblique) will not serve as the Mets' everyday third baseman once healthy, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets have been using a combination of J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil at the hot corner with Frazier and Jed Lowrie (knee) both on the shelf, and it doesn't sound like much will change with Frazier back in the fold. Upon his return, which could come as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, the veteran infielder will split time with Davis and McNeil at third base (at least until Lowrie returns).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...