Mets' Todd Frazier: Won't return Friday
Frazier (hamstring) said he doesn't expect to be activated from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Frazier landed on the disabled list last week with a hamstring injury. While he was originally hoping to miss the minimum amount of time, that no longer appears to be the case. It's unclear how when Frazier will be ready to return at this point, but the Mets figure to proceed cautiously with the veteran to assure the issue doesn't linger beyond his stay on the shelf.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...