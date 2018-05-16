Frazier (hamstring) said he doesn't expect to be activated from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Frazier landed on the disabled list last week with a hamstring injury. While he was originally hoping to miss the minimum amount of time, that no longer appears to be the case. It's unclear how when Frazier will be ready to return at this point, but the Mets figure to proceed cautiously with the veteran to assure the issue doesn't linger beyond his stay on the shelf.