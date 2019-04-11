Frazier (oblique) is nearing a return from the injured list but won't be activated over the weekend, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The report contradicts reports from earlier in the day which suggested Frazier would be up at some point during the Mets' weekend series with the Braves. They'll play a few more game with J.D. Davis as the primary third baseman, but Frazier could return as soon as Monday against Philadelphia.