Mets' Tomas Nido: Delivers two knocks, RBI
Nido went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Giants.
Nido, who appeared in his third game since being called up from Double-A Binghamton on Aug. 24, laced a Derek Holland offering to right-center field over Austin Slater's head and plated Brandon Nimmo. With No. 1 backstop Kevin Plawecki on the paternity list this weekend, Nido, one of the Mets' possible options for the future behind the plate, might steal one more start from Devin Mesoraco before Plawecki's activation, which would bump Nido back down to the No. 3 role in the Mets' expanded roster.
