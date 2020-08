Nido went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a grand slam in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Nido gave the Mets a 3-1 lead with a two-run long ball off Austin Voth in the fourth inning and broke the game open an inning later with a grand slam against Seth Romero. Nido has only played in five games while serving Wilson Ramos's backup, but with his big day Thursday, the backstop is now slashing a solid .308/.400/.385 on the campaign.