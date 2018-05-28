Nido was optioned to Double-A Binghamton on Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

While Nido has spent time in the big leagues in each of the last two seasons, largely due to the fact he is on the 40-man roster, he belongs at Double-A, as he has played just six games at Triple-A and 107 games at DoubleA. Kevin Plawecki (hand) was activated from the disabled list as a corresponding move.