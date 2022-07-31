site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: Receives breather Sunday
Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nido started all seven games since the All-Star break and will take a seat after posting a .770 OPS during that span. Patrick Mazeika will start behind the plate and bat ninth Sunday.
