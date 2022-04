Hunter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports

The veteran right-hander had a throwing showcase Friday for scouts from multiple teams, and it didn't take long for him to reach a deal. Hunter was with the Mets in 2021 but was limited to four appearances by a back injury, which eventually required surgery. He last saw significant action back in 2020 with the Phillies and had a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings.