Hunter signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 34-year-old was in camp as a non-roster invitee before being released last week, but he agreed to a new minors deal with the Mets on Tuesday. Hunter had a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings for the Phillies last season.