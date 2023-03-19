Hunter gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The veteran right-hander picked up the save, and while spring saves typically are meaningless -- Houston had no Opening Day starters left in the game by the time Hunter took the mound -- there's increased focus on the Mets' closing situation after the loss of Edwin Diaz (knee). Hunter has seen occasional ninth-inning duties during his 15 seasons in the majors, including a career-high 11 saves for the O's way back in 2014, but David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley (hamstring), Drew Smith and likely others are well ahead of him in the pecking order to replace Diaz, assuming he even gets added to the 26-man roster. Hunter has had a good spring though, posting a 7:1 K:BB across six scoreless innings, and that might be enough to lock up a low-leverage spot.