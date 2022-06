Hunter had his contract selected by the Mets on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Hunter joined the Mets on a minor-league deal in late April and is now up with the big-league club after posting a 4.61 ERA over 13.2 innings with Triple-A Syracuse. The veteran right-hander didn't allow a run over eight frames in 2021 but missed most of the campaign while dealing with a back injury.