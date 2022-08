Hunter (back) struck out two and worked around one hit in a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance Saturday with Double-A Binghamton.

Hunter was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 6 with lower-back tightness, and the fact that he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment exactly one week later suggests he's on track for a minimum-length stay on the shelf. The right-hander had provided a 2.51 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14.1 innings out of the Mets bullpen before landing on the IL.