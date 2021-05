Hunter will be the first pitcher on the mound for what's expected to be a bullpen game Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hunter hasn't started a game since 2012. He's unlikely to pitch deep into Saturday's game, as he hasn't recorded more than six outs in an appearance since 2013. Joey Lucchesi and Trevor Hildenberger are the top candidates to follow him out of the bullpen.