Hunter signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Sunday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The veteran right-hander spent 2020 in Philadelphia and had a solid season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB over 24.2 innings. Hunter has a 3.24 ERA since converting to a full-time reliever in 2013 and should be able to crack the Mets' Opening Day roster with a decent showing in spring training.