site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tommy-hunter-returns-to-action | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Returns to action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hunter (back) was activated off the injured list Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
A back issue sidelined Hunter for just shy of three weeks. He's good to go after tossing four scoreless innings across three rehab appearances. Michael Perez was optioned to clear space on the roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read