Mets' Tommy Milone: Activated from DL
Milone (knee) was activated from the 60-day DL on Saturday.
He posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 20 innings (four starts) while rehabbing with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to his injury, Milone compiled a 7.91 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 33 innings, splitting time between the Brewers and Mets. He'll likely be limited to a mop-up role out of the big-league bullpen.
