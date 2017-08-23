Mets' Tommy Milone: Beaten up by Arizona
Milone (1-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings en route to a loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
The Mets are rapidly learning what every other team Milone has played for already knew about the 30-year-old: He isn't particularly good, and his left-handedness isn't reason enough for him to stick in the majors. Arizona jumped on him early, with J.D. Martinez ripping a three-run homer in the top of the first; Milone ended up allowing runs in four of the five innings that saw him take the mound. While the injury-created gaps in the Mets' rotation may mean he retains a starting role for a while, there's pretty much nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...