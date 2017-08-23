Milone (1-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings en route to a loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

The Mets are rapidly learning what every other team Milone has played for already knew about the 30-year-old: He isn't particularly good, and his left-handedness isn't reason enough for him to stick in the majors. Arizona jumped on him early, with J.D. Martinez ripping a three-run homer in the top of the first; Milone ended up allowing runs in four of the five innings that saw him take the mound. While the injury-created gaps in the Mets' rotation may mean he retains a starting role for a while, there's pretty much nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.