Milone will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a bone spur in his left elbow, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Milone had been dealing with elbow soreness for the past couple days, and will not return to the field this weekend, ending his 2017 season. There shouldn't be any need for concern looking ahead to next season, as the left-hander should be fully recovered in the near future.

