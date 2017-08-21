Mets' Tommy Milone: Set to start Tuesday
Milone is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Steven Matz is unable to pitch due to a nerve issue in his elbow, so Milone -- who returned from a knee issue Saturday -- will step into the Mets' rotation to make his seventh start of the big-league campaign. He compiled a 7.62 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in six starts (26 innings) between the Brewers and Mets earlier in the season, so it may be a good opportunity to stack Arizona hitters against him in daily competitions. It's unclear if he'll stick in the rotation if Matz is out for an extended period of time, though that will likely be determined following Tuesday's outing.
