Mets' Tommy Milone: Starts rehab with GCL Mets
Milone (knee) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The left-hander faced eight batters in his inaugural outing, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three in 1.2 innings. The results are less important than how he felt during the outing, but given that he only face eight batters, it's likely that he'll need two or three more rehab starts before returning to the big-league bullpen.
