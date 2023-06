Pham went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

The veteran outfielder took Wade Miley deep in the second inning to get the Mets on the board. Pham has seized the starting left field job in June, slashing .321/.365/.603 over 22 games on the month with five of his eight homers and four of his nine steals on the season.