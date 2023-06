Pham went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros.

The Mets ran wild as a team, going 4-for-4 on steal attempts against Martin Maldonado with Pham leading the parade. The veteran outfielder has become a lineup regular during a scorching-hit June that has seen him bat .321 (18-for-56) over 15 games with six doubles, four homers, three steals, 11 runs and 14 RBI.