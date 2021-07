Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

He takes the roster spot of Francisco Lindor, who was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain. Blankenhorn is on his fourth team of the year and was hitting .270/.429/.676 in 13 games with Syracuse. He has one hit in 12 plate appearances in the majors this year. Look for him to assume a bench infielder role in the short term.