Blankenhorn was claimed off waivers by the Mets from the Mariners on Tuesday and added to the team's 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against Arizona.

This will mark Blankenhorn's fourth club already this season, as he previously latched on with the Dodgers and Mariners after starting the season with the Twins. He'll now have the opportunity to join New York's major-league roster for the time being. Wilfredo Tovar was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.