Blankenhorn had his contract selected by the Mets and will start Friday versus the Padres, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Blankenhorn will make his season debut with the Mets on Friday after he was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on April 8. The 25-year-old produced a .174 average with one home run, four RBI and three runs over 23 at-bats in 23 games with the Mets last year. Blankenhorn will start at designated hitter and bat eighth against San Diego.