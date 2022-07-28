Blankenhorn cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Blankenhorn appeared in just one major-league game prior to being designated for assignment Saturday, but he'll remain in the organization with the Triple-A club. Over 71 games in Syracuse this year, he's slashed .276/.340/.479 with 12 homers, 43 RBI, 38 runs and eight stolen bases.
