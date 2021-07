Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Blankenhorn was sent down Monday, but he'll return to the major-league club after Robert Stock (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list as part of a corresponding move. The 24-year-old has hit .231 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and three runs in 13 games this season and should fill a depth role for the Mets going forward.