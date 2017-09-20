Play

Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Not in Wednesday's lineup

D'Arnaud is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Following a pair of starts behind the plate, d'Arnaud will grab a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale while Kevin Plawecki handles the catching duties. Since the beginning of the month, d'Arnaud is hitting .293/.333/.610 with three home runs and nine RBI.

