Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Sunday

D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

D'Arnaud exited Thursday's game with a knee injury and sat out Friday before returning to the lineup Saturday. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, he'll head back to the bench in favor of Kevin Plawecki behind the plate.

