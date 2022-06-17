Jankowski (hand) is hopeful that he'll be able to return from the 10-day injured list by the first week of July, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Jankowski has a bone test scheduled for Tuesday, and he hopes to be cleared for more intense baseball activities afterward. Assuming he's cleared to ramp up his workload next week, the outfielder will likely be able to begin a rehab assignment sometime in late June prior to rejoining the Mets.