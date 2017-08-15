The Rangers traded Snider to the Mets on Tuesday for cash considerations, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

A former top prospect, Snider hasn't reached the big leagues since 2015, when he appeared in 87 games with the Pirates and Orioles. Despite the organizational change, Snider doesn't appear particularly close to earning another look in the majors, even though he's slashed a respectable .294/.375/.435 in the Pacific Coast League this season.