Gott and right-hander Chris Flexen were traded to the Mets in exchange for southpaw Zach Muckenhirn on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gott will head to New York as the Mets look to bolster their bullpen. The 30-year-old has produced a 4.03 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 29 innings in 30 appearances with the Mariners this season and will likely operate in a middle-relief role with his new squad.