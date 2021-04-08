Hildenberger's contract was selected by the Mets on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Hildenberger served as a non-roster invitee during spring training and posted a 2.70 ERA with nine strikeouts in 3.1 innings. He'll now join the major-league club after Dellin Betances (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Hildenberger last appeared in the majors in 2019 when he recorded a 10.47 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 16.1 innings with the Twins.